Anthony “Tony” Heuer 1970 – 2021 LISBON – Anthony “Tony” Heuer, 51, of Lisbon, passed away in his home on Nov. 23, 2021 due to a heart attack. Tony was born in Brunswick on July 20, 1970 to Robert and Francis Gaudreau. He was the youngest of four sons. Tony married Vera Letendre in April 1993, and had their daughter, Naomi Heuer. He coached sports teams when his daughter played soccer, basketball, and softball. He supported his wife who led multiple girl scout troops, and he cared for Vera while she fought Cystic Fibrosis, even through the toughest times. He loved taking long car drives to the beach, flea markets, or to nowhere in particular. He loved his music loud enough to shake the whole house, and wondered why his speakers were blown. His family always came first and his friends weren’t far behind. He loved deeply and quickly, his kindness knew no bounds. Anyone who knew Tony spoke of how quickly he could crack a joke and how much he loved his family. He worked for McDonalds in Topsham for 29 years, and then BIW for 1 1/2 years until he passed. Tony was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Heuer; his brother, Ira Alexander; and his parents Robert and Francis Gaudreau. Tony is survived by his daughter, Naomi and fiance Chris Graham; his brother, Rob Heuer and wife Beth; his nephews Bo Heuer, Bryan Heuer and wife Monika; and great-nephew, Eskel. Service begins Saturday May 21 at Lisbon Center Cemetery off Route 196 at 11 a.m. After the service, a celebration of life will be held at the Left Hand Club in Lisbon from 12-2 p.m.

Guest Book