PORTLAND – Jeannette R. Ward, 91, passed away May 4, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence. She was born in Troy, Vt., Nov. 1, 1930 to John and Iuna (Smith) Breault.

Jeannette lived in South Portland most of her life and 13 years in Cape Elizabeth. She was an avid dog lover owning several over the years and was a frequent walker with her Norfolk Terrier, Nikki, at Portland Headlight, Spring Point and Bug Light.

Jeannette was very outgoing and loved meeting new people, playing bingo, cards and making puzzles and was well known for her ready laugh and sense of humor. She was an avid sock knitter and tried her hand at Russian punch needle producing several lovely needlework pieces.

Jeannette worked for a few years at Shaw’s in South Portland and was very proud of receiving her High School Equivalency Diploma in 1985.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Wardl and sisters Luciette, Helen, Blanche and Gabriel Breault, Margaret Fisher, Katherine Boudreau and Alice Norton.

She is survived by her daughter, Joanne (partner W. Fillmore) of Massachusetts; sister, Yvonne Breault of Westbrook; nephews Dennis (Anita) Breault of Westbrook, John Norton (Kathy) of Cape Elizabeth, nieces Constance Thomas of Connecticut, Patricia (Robert) Marquette of Vermont, Debbie (Joseph) Bousquet and Suzanne Fisher of Pennsylvania; many great-nieces and nephews; and longtime, close family friends, Richard Cotton and his family and Donna and Greg Wilkins of South Portland.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence and to Hospice of Southern Maine.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with service following on Saturday, June 18 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Interment at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth after service.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to:

Animal Rescue League of Greater Portland,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092

St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence,

1133 Washington Ave.,

Portland, ME 04103

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074

