OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Palace Playland Amusement Park & Arcade in Old Orchard Beach is opening soon and is preparing to send guests on a journey with its newest thrill ride, Cliff Hanger.

Guests will have the sensation of soaring like a superhero more than 40 feet over Old Orchard Beach as the ride spins near the Sea Viper coaster, according to a company press release.

Cliff Hanger will be the only ride of its kind in New England, according to the release.

“We love bringing new thrills and excitement to our guests as we celebrate 120 years of providing quality family fun at New England’s Only Beachfront Amusement Park,” said Paul Golder, the park’s president. “This new ride will be ready for our guests later this spring, and we will have another exciting announcement for our 2023 season later this summer”.

At the arcade, there are many new games including Monopoly® Roll-N-Go, T-Rex Laser, Nitro Trucks, and King Kong of Skull Island, a new virtual reality game.

The Rides at Palace Playland will begin operation on Saturday, May 28 at noon and operate on weekends only until going daily on Friday, June 17. Palace Playland’s Arcade is already open for the season on weekends and will begin daily operation on June 10. Guests can purchase one-day and season passes online at palaceplayland.com. The park will also continue its tradition of having fireworks on the beach every Thursday at 9:45 p.m. weather permitting.

In addition to the new ride, Palace Playland is home to iconic attractions like Sea Viper, Electra Wheel, Super Star, Drop Zone, and 24 more rides that are open into the evening. In addition, the 24,000-square-foot arcade has over 200 games ranging from vintage to state-of-the-art.

For more information, go to PalacePlayland.com or connect with the park on Facebook or Instagram.

