COLLEGES

Billy Oldham struck out 12 and held Southern Maine to six hits, and the Huskies were eliminated from the Little East Conference baseball tournament with a 5-0 loss Thursday against top-seeded Eastern Connecticut in Mansfield, Connecticut.

Ryan Bagdasarian led the Warriors (37-3) with two RBI.

Jonathan Wilson had three hits for USM (23-19). USM pitcher Bryce Afthim allowed eight hits and five runs – three earned – in six innings.

GOLF

PGA: Sebastian Munoz shot a 12-under 60 in the opening round of the Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, following his only bogey with an impressive mid-round surge to become the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 or better in the same season.

Munoz was at 2 under after a one-stroke penalty because of a wayward tee shot at the eighth hole. The 29-year-old Colombian then went 6-under in the next four holes. He made eagles at the par 5 No. 9 and No. 12 and sank two 3-foot birdies in between.

In the middle of the fairway after his tee shot at the 18th hole, another par 5, Munoz missed the green to the right. But he made a nice flop shot and sank a 12-foot birdie putt.

Munoz also had a 60 in the opening round of the the RSM Classic at Seaside in Georgia in November, although that was a 10-under score.

LPGA: Madelene Sagstrom shot a flawless 9-under 63 to take one-stroke lead over Megan Khang after the first round of the Cognizant Founders Cup in Clifton, New Jersey.

Nasa Hataoka was third after a 65 on the Upper Montclair Country Club course, roughly 10 miles from New York City.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Steve Stricker shot a 7-under 65 in Birmingham, Alabama, to take a two-stroke lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez and Wes Short Jr. after the opening round of the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.

Stricker, the 2019 champion, closed his bogey-free round with a birdie on No. 18 at Greystone Golf & Country Club. Jimenez, the 2018 winner, started on the 10th tee and broke out of a 10-player logjam at 4 under with a birdie on No. 8.

Short then joined him at 67 with a closing birdie on 18.

EUROPEAN TOUR: English golfer Callum Shinkwin claimed a share of the lead after the first round of the Soudal Open in Antwerp, Belgium, despite almost pulling out of the European tour event because of a wrist injury.

Shinkwin shot 6-under 65 and was tied with countrymen Dale Whitnell and Sam Horsfield as the tour returned to Belgium for the first time since 2019.

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: Rafael Nadal struggled with a foot injury toward the end of a 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 third-round loss to Denis Shapovalov in Rome.

Nadal, 35, missed a large portion of last year because of a left foot injury.

“I hurt my foot again with a lot of pain,” Nadal said. “I’m a player living with an injury. It’s nothing new. It’s something that is there, unfortunately. Day by day is difficult.”

Earlier, top-ranked Novak Djokovic was untroubled in a 6-2, 6-2 win over Stan Wawrinka, who was playing only his second tournament after undergoing two surgeries on his left foot.

Djokovic, a five-time champion in Rome, will next play Felix Auger-Aliassime, who ended the run of American qualifier Marcos Giron with a 6-3, 6-2 victory. It will be the first meeting between Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime.

In the women’s tournament, top-ranked Iga Swiatek was tested before pulling out a 6-4, 6-1 victory over former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka to reach the quarterfinals and extend her winning streak to 25 matches.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Tottenham revived its hopes of beating Arsenal to the final Champions League qualification position by overwhelming its fierce north London rival in a 3-0 win.

Harry Kane scored twice – including one from the penalty spot – and Son Heung-min added the other just after halftime to move Tottenham one point behind fourth-place Arsenal, which had center back Rob Holding sent off in the 33rd minute when the score was 1-0.

Each team has two games remaining. Tottenham faces two of the bottom four in the Premier League in Burnley and already-relegated Norwich, while Arsenal must travel to Newcastle before a home game against Everton.

• Liverpool midfielder Fabinho will miss the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday but has a chance of playing in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28, Manager Jurgen Klopp said.

The Brazil international was forced off because of a hamstring problem in the 2-1 win at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday.

• Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho completed a permanent move to Aston Villa from Barcelona for a reported fee of 20 million euros ($20.75 million).

Coutinho, who has been on loan at Villa since January, has signed a contract until 2026.

Coutinho had been at Barcelona since January 2018, when he joined from Liverpool for 160 million euros ($192 million). He played at Liverpool with Steven Gerrard, the current Villa manager.

