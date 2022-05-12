SACO — Two seniors from Thornton Academy in Saco are heading home with a Division Finalists Award in the VEX Robotics World Championships in Dallas, Texas.

Ben Cobb, Zander Unger, and their robot “Frank” advanced to the finals in a division that included teams from around the U.S. and world, including Spain, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

“I could not be more proud of these two young men,” said Thornton Robotics Advisor Tony Sequeira, advisor of the Thornton Robotics Team. “A state official believes this is the furthest a team from Maine has ever advanced.”

Both students will graduate Summa Cum Laude from Thornton. Cobb plans to study Engineering at University of Maine. Unger will major in Aerospace Engineering at Purdue University.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: