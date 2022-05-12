SACO — After going virtual for two years, the Thornton Fund Auction is back for its 15th year with a hybrid format for 2022.

This year’s auction will be held virtually for online bidding May 16-20, and will conclude with a live, in-person auction on Saturday, May 21, on the TA campus in Saco, starting at 5:30 p.m.

“Our hybrid event gives everyone an opportunity to gather once again in-person while still offering our alumni and friends from afar an opportunity to participate and support our students,” says Haley Thompson, director of development at Thornton.

Items in the auction include:

• Four tickets to a 2022-2023 Celtics game.

• A pair of tickets to Jimmy Buffet at the Bangor Waterfront on Aug. 2 (with sedan service).

Advertisement

• A seven-night stay in a Vero Beach, Florida, condo.

• Four tickets to a preseason Patriots game.

Other auction items include a football helmet signed by members of the state championship team, slate roof tiles painted by Art students, and a poster signed by cast members of TA’s Spring production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

In addition to the online and in-person auctions, participants can purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win $20,000 in cash prizes A maximum of 500 tickets will be sold, with seven chances to win (1st Prize: $10,000; 2nd Prize: $5,000; and five $1,000 winners). Winners do not need to be present to win.

Thornton Academy, a non-profit, private school in Saco, relies on donations from alumni and the community to fund many programs, including its free breakfast and lunch program for students facing food insecurity, as well as basic necessities like eye glasses and winter coats. The Auction also funds the weekend Backpack Program, which supports families by providing supplemental food each weekend.

“Funds raised at the Auction have a significant impact on the daily life of students who would otherwise be left without,” said Thompson.

To learn more about the auction at, go to www.thorntonacademy.org/auction

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: