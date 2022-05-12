When Scarborough police officers were dispatched to a reported accident on Wednesday, they probably weren’t expecting the rescue to involve waterfowl.
In a video and photos on the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a car and pedestrian on Rte 1, but when they arrived, they found the pedestrian lying in the gutter peering down a storm drain.
Turns out the pedestrian had come upon a mother duck and her ducklings walking along the road. Mommy duck hopped up on the curb, and three others followed suit, but eight of her ducklings fell into the drain. Officers could hear the little ones chirping to get out, while Mom stood nearby, quacking for help.
Department of Public Works employee Dan Desimio arrived in response to a call for help from police officers, and with the help of a net, rescued the ducklings, who were reunited with Mom.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas House leader McCarthy, 4 other Republican lawmakers
-
Sports
NBA roundup: NBA tweaks design of trophies, adds conference finals MVPs
-
Nation & World
Parents swap, sell baby formula as Biden plans to talk to businesses
-
Uncategorized
NHL roundup: Matthews, McDavid, Shesterkin are finalists for Hart Trophy
-
Local & State
Watch Scarborough police, city workers rescue ducklings from a storm drain
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.