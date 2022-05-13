ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The park plans to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Blackwoods Campground this year and probably in Seawall Campground next year.

“Our intention is to partner with Rivian, a manufacturer of electric chargers, and we would install them over the course of this summer,” said Deputy Superintendent Brandon Bies.

Charging stations are to be installed first at the restrooms at Blackwoods.

“The idea is that these would be an amenity that would be provided to campers, just as we provide restrooms and picnic tables,” Bies said. “So, the fee that we already charge for camping would cover the electrical cost for the charging stations.”

There are already EV charging stations available for public use at park headquarters off Eagle Lake Road and in the section of Acadia on the Schoodic Peninsula.

