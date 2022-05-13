WISCASSET — The early stages of the 2022 racing season at Wiscasset Speedway have belonged to Kevin Douglass.

The Pro Stock feature, the top racing division at Wiscasset, is loaded with seasoned, talented drivers this year. The top podium spots in both races in the division thus far have belonged to Sidney’s Douglass, who took the checkered flag in the April 23 opener and did so once again May 7.

“It feels really good; that’s how you want to start the year,” Douglass said. “We just try to keep it in one piece, and we try to bide our time, manage our way through any wrecks that may happen and try to be consistent. We’ve done a good job of that.”

In the season opener three weeks ago, Douglass started the day by beating Wiscasset native Nick Hinkley by a mere 0.688 seconds to win his opening heat. He then beat Hinkley and fellow former Wiscasset champion Josh St. Clair by 4.998 and 5.766 seconds, respectively, to win the feature race.

Douglass failed to win his opening heat in the most recent day at the track May 7 as he placed fifth in Pro Stock Heat 2. Yet he would respond by taking the feature race again as he beat Hinkley to the finish line by 0.419 seconds to return to victory lane.

Douglass attributed much of his dynamic start to the season to his quality car. The Distance-chassis vehicle, constructed by nine-time Oxford Plains Speedway champion Jeff Taylor, was in top shape for both of his early-season victories.

“He builds one heck of a race car, and I think he’s one of the best in the business,” Douglass said. “If you have a good car, anybody can drive it. It all starts with having a good car to compete, and he definitely does that.”

Battles between Douglass, Hinkley and St. Clair are expected to be the norm this season at Wiscasset. The three jockeyed for first place in the points championship last year with St. Clair, who was new to the Pro Stock series after debuting in 2020, ultimately winning the title.

“Nick is really, really good, and we’ve been racing together ever since I’ve been racing Pro Stocks,” Douglass said. “Josh is also very good. The three of us had a great battle last year, and that was a lot of fun. They’re going to be tough to beat again.”

Although St. Clair placed 13th Saturday after failing to finish the race, he has still enjoyed a strong start to the season. The Liberty native, who is also the reigning Super Streets and Late Models champion, took first in the former in the April 23 and May 7 competitions.

In other Wiscasset action, Josh Hall of Mt. Vernon won both the April 23 and May 7 4-Cylinder Pro races.

Zach Audet of Norridgewock and David Cook of Jay won the April 23 and May 27 Thunder 4 Minis races, respectively. Auburn’s Addison Bowie won the May 7 Vintage race.

Thus far, the conditions have been excellent for early season racing at Wiscasset. That’s made for great crowds early in the season, something that was particularly evident three weeks ago as roughly 2,500 people — a record for opening day — packed the grandstands.

“The weather was a little cold [for opening day], but everyone was out there and just enjoying themselves,” said Wiscasset Speedway co-owner Richard Jordan. “It’s going to be another exciting year for us, for sure.”

• • •

Wiscasset Speedway is set to induct seven members to its 2022 Hall of Fame class and will also be honoring three other individuals deemed to have “dedicated their career in racing to driving, helping others and advancing the sport.”

The list of class of 2022 inductees includes five former Wiscasset champions: Chuck LaChance, J.C. Marsh, Forest Peaslee, Ray Penfold and “Big John” Phippen. Also to be inducted are Larry Emerson and Norm Sherman, two former Street Stock drivers, car owners and sponsors.

“I’m just so tickled that we’re able to do it,” Jordan said. “Those guys were around the track forever, and some of them are still here. It’s well-deserved for them, and it’s a pleasure for us.”

Wiscasset Speedway will also honor former renowned crew team member and mechanic Neil Greenleaf and car owners and ex-drivers Neil Reny and Johnny Rice for their contributions to auto racing.

An official Hall of Fame luncheon and induction ceremony are scheduled to be held July 23 at the track.

