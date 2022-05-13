Starbucks employees in Biddeford have notified the company of their intent to unionize, joining a growing push to organize across the country.

The Biddeford store is the first in the state to take the initial step to join Starbucks Workers United. Maine is now the 35th state to have a store file a petition for election, according to the union.

Following successful union votes at two Starbucks stores in the Buffalo, New York, area in December, workers have filed for a union election at more than 260 of the company’s 9,000 stores across the country. The union has prevailed at the vast majority of stores that have voted to join Starbucks Workers United. To win, a union must receive the backing of more than half of the workers who vote.

Elsewhere in New England, the union has won votes at a half-dozen stores in Massachusetts, according to a tracker by Law360. A petition also has been filed by the Burlington, Vermont, store and a vote is pending.

In a letter to Starbucks president and CEO Howard Schultz, the Biddeford employees said they are “acting with courage, challenging the status quo and finding new ways to grow our company and each other,” in accordance with the company’s mission and values.

“Our efforts to unionize come from a love of our stores and our communities,” they wrote.

The employees outlined how they believe the company has “fundamentally shifted its focus” and placed unrealistic expectations on employees during the pandemic. They said they were forced to come to work sick and had little support from management to protect themselves from COVID-19. Many employees have picked up second jobs because their pay fails to compete with the rising cost of living, they wrote.

“We have been overworked, underpaid, and burnt out to the core. We are tired,” they wrote. “We’ve continued to make every moment mean something, even though our hours have been cut drastically, our income threatened, and our benefits taken away.”

The letter was signed by employees Ash Macomber, Preslee Jennings, Chloe Hoecker, Chloe Corral, Ashley Tomah, Stephanie Elliot and “others who wish to remain anonymous.” A representative of Starbucks Workers United said none of the employees were available for interviews Friday.

Starbucks officials did not immediately respond to a request Friday morning to answer questions about the letter from the Biddeford store.

Starbucks, based in Seattle, has criticized efforts to unionize. Last July, the National Labor Relations Board found that the company unlawfully retaliated against two Philadelphia baristas involved with organizing. The board’s review showed that Starbucks closely monitored their public social media activity, attempted to gauge employees’ support for the organizing efforts and unlawfully spied on protected conversations between one of the baristas and other employees.

This story will be updated.

