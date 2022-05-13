Ryan Kolben pitched a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and Greely opened with a six-run first inning on the way to an 11-0 victory over Cape Elizabeth in a Western Maine Conference baseball game Friday in Cumberland.
Brooks Williams had an RBI single, Zach Johnston hit a two-run single and Mason Kelso drilled a two-run homer off the scoreboard in left-center during the first-inning rally.
Max Cloutier finished with three hits, while Williams and Sam Almy each had two hits for Greely (10-1).
Cape Elizabeth is 4-6.
YARMOUTH 19, WELLS 1: Jack McCosh was 5 for 5 with six RBI and David Swift was 4 for 5 with six RBI as the Clippers (7-3) defeated the Warriors in a five-inning game in Wells.
Matt Robichaud finished with three hits and two RBI.
MT. ARARAT 2, MORSE 1: Landen Chase lined an RBI double and Ethan Berry added a run-scoring single in the top of the fourth inning as the Eagles (6-3) beat the Shipbuilders (3-7) at Bath.
Carson Taylor went 6 2/3 innings for the win, allowing a run on four hits while striking out three and walking two. Shea Farrell retired the final batter for a save.
Morse’s Jason Bussey had two hits, including an RBI single in the seventh.
EDWARD LITTLE 13, CAMDEN HILLS 4: Drew Smith led Edward Little with three hits and three RBI and also earned the win on the mound as the Red Eddies (5-5) defeated the Windjammers (4-4) in Rockport.
Smith struck out nine in six innings. Aiden Gonzalez and Kamden Masselli each hit a double for Edward Little, which opened an 8-0 lead in the first three innings.
Ben Tohancyn drove in two runs for Camden Hills.
