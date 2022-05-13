ORONO — Quinn McDaniels hit a two-run homer to spark a four-run surge as the University of Maine rallied to a 4-2 win over Albany in an America East baseball game on Friday.

Trailing 1-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth, the Black Bears (25-16, 20-5 America East) rallied with four runs and held off the Great Danes (20-22, 9-16) to end a two-game losing streak.

Jordan Schulefand went 3 for 5, with a double for Maine, while Connor Goodman and Colby Emmertz each drove in runs.

Starter Trevor LaBonte went seven innings, allowing a run on four hits, walking four and striking out four.

COLBY 6, HAMILTON 4: Clint Flippo hit a three-run home run in third inning as the Mules (24-11) erased an early deficit and beat the Continentals (18-16) in their first game of the NESCAC double-elimination tournament at Hartford, Connecticut.

Colby added three runs in the fourth with a two-run double from Patrick McConnell and a run-scoring single from Cole Palmeri.

The Mules will face the winner of Amherst/Middlebury on Saturday in a winners’ bracket game at 2 p.m.

