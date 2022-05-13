ORONO — Quinn McDaniels hit a two-run homer to spark a four-run surge as the University of Maine rallied to a 4-2 win over Albany in an America East baseball game on Friday.
Trailing 1-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth, the Black Bears (25-16, 20-5 America East) rallied with four runs and held off the Great Danes (20-22, 9-16) to end a two-game losing streak.
Jordan Schulefand went 3 for 5, with a double for Maine, while Connor Goodman and Colby Emmertz each drove in runs.
Starter Trevor LaBonte went seven innings, allowing a run on four hits, walking four and striking out four.
COLBY 6, HAMILTON 4: Clint Flippo hit a three-run home run in third inning as the Mules (24-11) erased an early deficit and beat the Continentals (18-16) in their first game of the NESCAC double-elimination tournament at Hartford, Connecticut.
Colby added three runs in the fourth with a two-run double from Patrick McConnell and a run-scoring single from Cole Palmeri.
The Mules will face the winner of Amherst/Middlebury on Saturday in a winners’ bracket game at 2 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Brewers win on bases loaded walk in ninth
-
Nation & World
Allies of Marcos Jr. set to dominate Philippine Congress
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Crosby will not play for Penguins in Game 6
-
Varsity Maine
Friday’s boys’ high school roundup: Greely’s Kolben no-hits Cape Elizabeth
-
New England
Accountant avoids prison time in college admissions scandal
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.