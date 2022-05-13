I have COVID. My husband has COVID. Everywhere I look, the omicron variant is infecting people at an alarming rate. And the majority of Maine people don’t have the facts they need to make good health choices.
According to a recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine, vaccines are ineffective after more than five months. Boosters do offer some protection, but no one really knows how much. Their effectiveness also wanes over time. Neither vaccines nor boosters are any guarantee of not contracting omicron. The boosters are, however, very good in preventing serious disease.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should be loudly proclaiming the truth: Vaccines gotten six months ago will offer no protection against omicron. Either get boosted or wear masks, stay 6 feet away from people, wash hands and avoid inside meetings.
And do not count on the magic drug Paxlovid. It is nearly impossible to find in Maine.
Pamela White
Orr’s Island
