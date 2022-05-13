BANGOR — A woman has been charged with child endangerment after she allegedly used the opioid antidote naloxone to revive her 2-year-old daughter after the toddler got into the mother’s drugs.

The prosecution will test Maine’s so-called Good Samaritan law, which provides immunity to people who report an overdose or provide medical assistance, said Christopher Almy, the district attorney. The law was recently expanded, but that expansion won’t go into effect for several months.

The Bangor Daily News reported the woman faces two charges: endangering the welfare of a child, and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. She was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Friday after being arrested Wednesday, the newspaper said.

If convicted, the woman faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000 on each count. An attorney for her could not be reached.

