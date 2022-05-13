VASSALBORO — Ten game wardens, including three who will be assigned to Franklin County, graduated Friday from the Advanced Warden School at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

Maddie Killian of Ipswich, Massachusetts, will be assigned to the Rangeley district; Alex Maxsimic of Holden to the Farmington district; and Garrett Moody of Topsham to the Eustis district.

The wardens completed a 12-week academy that focused on subjects specific to the Warden Service, including search and rescue, fish and wildlife laws and regulations, boating, fishing, hunting, ATVing, snowmobiling and others.

The course followed the 18-week Basic Law Enforcement Training Program required of Maine law enforcement officers, according to a Warden Service news release.

“As an agency, we possess and maintain a reputation that is envied by other states,” Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camusao told the graduates. “That reputation was earned by the people you work with, and those who came before you. It was earned through a commitment to honesty, fairness, perseverance, compassion, and dedication. It now is up to you, to make that same commitment to those core values that we all share, to uphold and enhance the reputation of the Department and the Maine Warden Service.”

Others graduates are: Chris Carney, Wells, Kennebunk district; Emerson Duplissie-Cyr, Caribou, Saco district; Tyler Harhart, Lugoff, South Carolina, Kittery district; Julia Horst, Chatham, New York, Sidney district; Hunter Howard, Skowhegan, Augusta district; Caleb Nicholas, Indian Township, Passamaquoddy territories; and Arron Rideout, Lincoln, Bangor district.

