MIAMI — Jace Peterson walked against Anthony Bender with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Friday night.

After starters Corbin Burnes and Pablo López dueled for seven innings, ex-Marlins star Christian Yelich reached on a leadoff single against Tanner Scott (0-1) in the ninth. Scott hit Luis Urías and surrendered pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor’s single to right that loaded the bases.

Bender relieved and struck out Hunter Renfroe before walking Peterson on four pitches.

Devin Williams (2-0) pitched a perfect eighth and Josh Hader closed with a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

López struck out a career-high 11 and limited Milwaukee to one run and three hits in his seven-inning outing. López retired 15 straight until Renfroe’s two-out single in the seventh.

Burnes was just as dominant for the Brewers. The NL Cy Young Award winner allowed one run, five hits and struck out seven in seven innings.

REDS 8, PIRATES 2: Mike Moustakas homered twice and Brandon Drury drove in four runs to break out of a slump and lead resurgent Cincinnati a victory in Pittsburgh.

Moustakas hit a solo shot into the right field stands in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie. In the seventh, he had another solo homer to make it 8-2, two batters after Drury had a two-run drive.

It was the 15th multihomer game for Moustakas, who has 199 career home runs. He helped the Reds win for the sixth time in eight games following a 3-22 start.

Tyler Mahle (2-4) won for the first time since opening day, snapping a six-start winless streak. He gave up two runs on five hits in six innings while striking out eight and walking one.