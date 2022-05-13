DALLAS — Luka Doncic has his first victory in an elimination game, and now the young Dallas superstar gets another one – and another Game 7 to boot.

Doncic scored 33 points and the Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 113-86 on Thursday night to force a deciding game on Saturday in the Western Conference semifinals. The home team has won all six games, none with a margin closer than seven points. A trip to the West finals will be at stake Sunday in Phoenix.

The Mavericks won when facing elimination for the first time in three tries with the 23-year-old Doncic, their three-time All-Star point guard. The two losses came against the Clippers the past two seasons, including Game 7 in Los Angeles last year after the visitors won the first six games, a first in the playoffs. Dallas is playing beyond the first round for the first time since winning the title 11 years ago, when Coach Jason Kidd was the point guard.

“I don’t know if he was playing as if he was trying to do something different,” Kidd said. “I think he enjoys the moment. You guys have seen a little bit longer than I have up close. He’s not afraid of the stage. I think you guys call it the first time winning an elimination game. He’ll be in this situation a long, long time.”

76ERS: Danny Green was in good spirits on Friday, one day after the 76ers swingman suffered ACL and LCL tears in left knee in the opening minutes of a Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Green suffered the injury in the series-ending 99-90 setback after Joel Embiid inadvertently fell on Green’s leg underneath the basket. Green had an MRI Friday morning.

He spoke the media before receiving the diagnosis.

“They think it’s going to be some ligament damage,” said Green, who was walking with crutches. “Hopefully, it’s not major ligaments. I think the major ones feel intact, looks pretty good. I’m talking as a doctor here, but I’m not.

“It’s pretty much more so outside of the knee. The LCL hurts the most.”

Green was “trying to keep the vibes positive” while awaiting the official results. However, his injuries could keep him out next season, the final year of his contract.

