CAMDEN – Henry “Hank” F. Cygan Jr., 77, son of Henry and Annie Ruth (Viera) Cygan of New Bedford, Mass., passed away in Rockport on April, 6, 2022. Hank grew up in New Bedford, Mass. and graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy and Princeton University majoring in Chemical Engineering. He received his M.S. in Ocean Engineering from the University of Hawaii in 1969. Hank had a distinguished career in engineering and construction management working for numerous firms including Chevron Oil, EG&G, Metcalf & Eddy, Mitchell Management Systems, and T. Y. Lin International where he served as president from 1991-1994. He managed projects throughout Europe, the Middle and Far East, North Africa, and on both coasts of the United States but always returned to the New England seashore. For the last 40 years lived close to the ocean in Maine from Yarmouth, to Bath, to South Thomaston and Camden. He loved all things sailing, restoring old boats, building ship models, studying navigation, and dreaming about regaining his sea legs and sailing around the world. Hank is survived by his former wife, Susan (Bysshe), their daughter Jenny (Cygan) Scully, grandsons Macklin and Ronin of Connecticut; brother, Ralph W. Cygan, MD and family (Dr. Katherine, and their daughters Anne and Molly) of California; and by his extended family, the Holmstrom’s (Michael, Heidi, Wendy, Holly) of Massachusetts. He will be missed by all but most particularly by his best friend of 30-plus years and second wife, Cynthia “Cindy” Harris. Hank and Cindy remained steadfast in love, friendship, and support for each other until the very end. Per Hank’s wishes, his cremated remains will be spread in the waters off the coast of Maine.

