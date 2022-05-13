Brewers in our area and throughout the state regularly release new beers made with varying formulas and produce different flavors, colors and mouthfeels. These new releases may coincide with or celebrate a holiday or season, and their flavors reflect that celebration. Here are some new products from local brewers.

Maine Beer Company in Freeport has a lot going on in May. On Saturday, May 14, Little Whaleboat IPA will be released in the tasting room and the distribution network in both bottles and draft. This beer was created last year to honor the three islands off Maine’s coast now protected by Maine Coast Heritage Trust. The celebration includes a party at the Freeport brewery with an auction and prizes. On Friday, May 20, Dinner will be released in both bottles and on draft, and on May 24, Second Dinner will be released in bottles and on draft. Beginning Monday, May 16, MBC will be opening its bottle and gift shop early at 10 a.m.

Maine Beer Company also partners with Feathers over Freeport, the Freeport edition of rubbish community clean-up day, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, the Center for Wildlife, Wolfe’s Neck Center for the Environment and 1% for the Planet, among others. These collaborations allow MBC to fulfill its mission to “do what’s right” for the planet.

Flight Deck Brewing in Brunswick is reintroducing Tea-56, which was first launched in early 2017. It is made with orange peel and flavors of hibiscus, lemongrass and a new herb blend. It is tart with floral and fruity notes and is in limited release.

Mast Landing Brewing in Freeport just released Wake on May 4. It is an American pale ale that is balanced, bright and refreshing for the summer days ahead.

Trinken Brewing Company’s (West Bath) new release is Bonfire Stories, a New England IPA, with a bite and smoke flavor from chile de arbol.

Food and other news

Sedgley Place in Greene is hosting a wine dinner with hors d’oeuvres at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. June 1. No theme or menu yet, but more to come, along with the price. Reservations are required at 946-5990. This is a “reserve early” notice because they always sell out, and these wine dinners are delicious and an exceptional value.

June 13-19 is Portland Wine Week, which includes tastings, learning experiences, food pairings, sails around Casco Bay, special restaurant menus and other fun events. Many events are ticketed. Details and reservations are available at winewiseevents.com.

