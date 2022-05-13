SCARBOROUGH — The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame will be hosting their 45th Induction Show and Ceremony and a Scarborough resident will be one of those being celebrated.

On Sunday, May 15 Scarborough resident, Don Campbell, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The Induction Ceremony is celebrating Campbell and two of his contemporaries, Peter Allen and Bobby Reed. The ceremony will include an award presentation and performance.

“Don was raised in a musical family in Scarborough,” said Kristen DeQuattro, Campbell’s booking manager. “Started playing professionally while opening shows for Schooner Fare and Devonsquare, two very popular acts from the Portland area. Don moved to Nashville where he, his songwriting, and his band won some highly prestigious awards including $50,000 at the Grand ‘Ol Opry and beyond. He now performs over 300 shows per year and enjoys a fun music career with his bandmates and enthusiastic fans.”

Hall of Fame performers will include Stan Jr, Joe and Nell Kennedy, Ken and Jane Brooks, Phil and Ellie LaClaire, Don Nickerson, Sharlene Hooper, Ronnie Chase, Jeff Dustin, and Brian Gelina. The ceremony will be located at the Silver Spur at 272 Lewiston St. in Mechanics Falls. This event is opeto the public and will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, payable at the door.

“Don feels that his induction into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame is a great honor,” DeQuattro said. “It grants him a place in Maine’s history books with some of his heroes such as Dave Mallett and Dick Curless, just to name a few. Don has many awards and trophies from his 30+ year career, some of which he is considering adding to the Hall of Fame’s reputable museum.”

The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame Museum is downstairs at the Silver Spur. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at 1 p.m. The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame was founded by Slim Andrews in 1978. In 2008, he helped establish the Hall of Fame’s museum. It is a nonprofit organization that promotes country music in Maine. The 3,000-square-foot hall and museum display the impact and influence Maine musicians have had on country music. The public museum displays memorabilia of Maine Country Music artists who are members of the Hall of Fame. Each year, two to three new members are inducted into the hall of fame.

“Don has a full calendar of shows to catch this season and all year long!” DeQuattro said. “Among the most noteworthy is his tribute to Dan Fogelberg concert at Jonathan’s in Ogunquit on June 11th at 7:30 p.m.—- Don’s double tribute CD entitled: ‘Kites to Fly: Celebrating the Music of Dan Fogelberg’ won a nomination for ‘Tribute Album of the Year in the 12th Annual Independent Music Awards’ and following its release Don has toured the country presenting these concerts of Dan Fogelberg’s favorite songs and classics. Don’s 2nd Annual FLOTILLA to Fight Cancer — this is a special concert on the water out in Casco Bay and is a fundraiser for the Maine Cancer Foundation — 100 percent of proceeds are donated to the Maine Cancer Foundation. This event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. Finally, are Don’s summer residencies — You can catch Don and the band this summer at a patio party near you. … kicking off Memorial Day Weekend at the Clambake Seafood restaurant in Scarborough and the Royal Anchor Tiki Bar in OOB.”

For more information, visit www.doncampbellmusic.com for a full line-up of shows, concerts, solo gigs, and other events.

