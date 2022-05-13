University of Southern Maine faculty cast a vote of no confidence in University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy on Friday afternoon.

“I think we see this as a culmination of a very long year of setbacks for most of the universities in the system,” said Faculty Senate Chair Shelton Waldrep.

The resolution cited the departure of three University of Maine System presidents within less than a year and a lack of faculty input in executive hiring, program and curriculum as reasons behind the vote. They also condemned Malloy’s plan to centralize UMaine system management and expressed concerns about a decreasing amount of autonomy and independence for individual universities.

Waldrep said there was “robust” support for the resolution.

This is the second vote of no confidence in Chancellor Dannel Malloy this week.

On Wednesday, faculty at the University of Maine August passed a resolution of no confidence in the chancellor. The Augusta resolution focused on concerns with the presidential search process. The process resulted in a final candidate that had received a vote of no confidence from faculty at his previous institution.

This story will be updated.

