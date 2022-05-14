Recent news has brought to light the new Taliban edict in Afghanistan requiring women to wear full burqas, along with other mandates limiting schooling and other activities for women and girls. Pathetic.

And here we are, in this country, on the verge of Republican-led efforts to limit women and girls from receiving reproductive health care, advice and treatment. Pathetic.

The Taliban and Republicans; what strange bedfellows. Remember that when you go to the polls.

Paul Morrissey

Portland

