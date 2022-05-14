With the apparent demise of a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate her pregnancy, all American women, as African Americans before them, are now considered unequal under the law.

Mainers and women across the U.S. have Sen. Susan Collins to thank for their loss of equality. It was Collins’ vote that propelled Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Now that the truth has been revealed, Collins claims that two Supreme Court justices who appear to be overturning Roe v. Wade are breaking their promise to her to uphold it. Susan Collins knows that such promises by Justices Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch were made to provide political cover to protect Collins when she elevated them to the Supreme Court.

Collins is now using that “political cover” to absolve herself from her responsibility to millions of women across America losing their sacred constitutional right to make their own life decisions. Collins is trying to deceive Maine voters into believing that she was deceived by Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch, when, in fact, it is actually Susan Collins who was deceiving us.

Susan Collins broke her promise to protect women’s equality under the law, and women across America are paying the ultimate price for her breach of trust.

Jonathan R. Stolley

Ellsworth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: