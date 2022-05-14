A 75-year-old man died after he suffered an apparent medical event and the vehicle he was driving crashed Friday in Hollis, Maine State Police said.

Robert Smith of Hollis was traveling east when he lost control of his Toyota subcompact car and crashed onto a property on Saco Road.

Smith’s brother, a passenger in the car, was able to gain control of the steering wheel and prevent the car from crashing into a residence, police said.

Hollis Fire and Rescue Departments responded to the scene and attempted to stabilize Smith, but he did not survive, police said.

