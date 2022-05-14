ST. LOUIS — Dakota Hudson and a quartet of relievers combined to help the St. Louis Cardinals stop San Francisco’s six-game winning streak, blanking the Giants 4-0 on Saturday.
The Cardinals pitched their sixth shutout of the season. The Los Angeles Angels began the day with a major league-leading seven shutouts.
Yadier Molina doubled, singled and scored a run. He opened the second with a double off the top of the right-center field wall for his 2,128th career hit, moving him past Mike Piazza for sixth most among catchers.
St. Louis led 1-0 in the fifth when the Giants put runners at first and third with two outs. Molina threw out Joc Pederson trying to steal second to end the inning.
Tommy Edman homered as the Cardinals won for the second time in seven games. St. Louis has homered in 10 straight games.
Hudson (3-2) worked around five hits and two walks in five innings. Génesis Cabrera, Andre Pallante, Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos teamed up to pitch the final four innings.
NOTES
TRADE: The Houston Astros acquired utilityman Mauricio Dubón in a trade with the San Francisco Giants.
Dubón, 27, is batting .239 with two homers and eight RBI in 21 games this season. The former Boston Red Sox prospect and Portland Sea Dogs player has big league experience at second base, third base, shortstop and center field.
The Giants received minor league catcher Michael Papierski, who was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Cardinals end Giants’ 6-game winning streak
-
Sports
After a decade of struggles, UMaine baseball is finding its groove
-
Nation & World
The Twitter account defending Australian democracy
-
Local & State
Downeaster, SUV collide near Woodfords Corner in Portland
-
Nation & World
Transgender medication law in Alabama blocked by judge
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.