ST. LOUIS — Dakota Hudson and a quartet of relievers combined to help the St. Louis Cardinals stop San Francisco’s six-game winning streak, blanking the Giants 4-0 on Saturday.

The Cardinals pitched their sixth shutout of the season. The Los Angeles Angels began the day with a major league-leading seven shutouts.

Yadier Molina doubled, singled and scored a run. He opened the second with a double off the top of the right-center field wall for his 2,128th career hit, moving him past Mike Piazza for sixth most among catchers.

St. Louis led 1-0 in the fifth when the Giants put runners at first and third with two outs. Molina threw out Joc Pederson trying to steal second to end the inning.

Tommy Edman homered as the Cardinals won for the second time in seven games. St. Louis has homered in 10 straight games.

Hudson (3-2) worked around five hits and two walks in five innings. Génesis Cabrera, Andre Pallante, Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos teamed up to pitch the final four innings.

NOTES

TRADE: The Houston Astros acquired utilityman Mauricio Dubón in a trade with the San Francisco Giants.

Dubón, 27, is batting .239 with two homers and eight RBI in 21 games this season. The former Boston Red Sox prospect and Portland Sea Dogs player has big league experience at second base, third base, shortstop and center field.

The Giants received minor league catcher Michael Papierski, who was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento.

