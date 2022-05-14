WASHINGTON — Judy Woodruff says she’ll be stepping down as anchor of PBS’ nightly “NewsHour” program at the end of the year.
Woodruff, 75, said she will report longer pieces for “NewsHour” and do other projects and specials for public television, at least through the 2024 presidential election.
She was part of the “NewsHour” rotating anchor team from 2009 until 2013, when she and Gwen Ifill were named co-anchors of the program. Since Ifill’s death in 2016, Woodruff has been the show’s sole anchor.
“I love working at the PBS ‘NewsHour’ and can’t imagine it not being a part of my life,” Woodruff said in a memo to fellow staff members. She was chief Washington correspondent at “NewsHour” from 1983 to 1993, and has also worked at CNN and NBC News.
Plans for her replacement will be announced in the fall, a PBS spokesperson said Saturday.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Bruins
Hurricanes end Bruins’ season with Game 7 win
-
Local & State
Crowd of 500 rallies in Portland for abortion rights
-
Nation & World
North Korea reports 15 more COVID-19 suspected deaths
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Cardinals end Giants’ 6-game winning streak
-
Sports
Saturday’s high school roundup: Falmouth keeps rolling, holds off Scarborough
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.