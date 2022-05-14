BRUNSWICK — Will Byrne had eight goals and an assist as Bowdoin cruised to a 23-8 win over Colorado College in the second round of the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament on Saturday.

Patrick Fizgerald added five goals for Bowdoin, which improves to 17-2 and advances to the second round to face the winner of Saturday’s second game at Bowdoin between Cortland and St. Lawrence at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Byrne scored four times in the first quarter as Bowdoin jumped out to a 7-3 lead.

Zach Chandler added two goals and four assists, while Chris Fowler had two goals and three assists for the Polar Bears.

Anders Erickson, Jack Haims and Dylan Wells both scored twice for Colorado College (7-9).

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

SUNY GENESEO 19, ST. JOSEPH’S 2: The Knights (15-3) scored seven goals in the first period and six more in the second to hand the Monks (20-1) their first loss of the season in the first-round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

Molly Brown had five goals, while Madelynn Brown had four goals and three assists for SUNY Geneseo, which advances to play Middlebury in the second round on Sunday. Emily DeJohn and Margaret Rosachi combined for five saves for. SUNY Geneseo.

Shauna Clark and Megan Mourmouras both scored for St. Joseph’s. Morgan Wright had eight saves for the Monks.

