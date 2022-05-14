BOX SCORE

Scarborough 10 Brunswick 8

B- 1 1 4 2- 8

S- 3 3 2 2- 10

First period

11:50 S O. Pedersen (F. Pedersen)

8:05 B Marro (Rudgers)

4:54 S Dickinson (Carlista)

27.3 S Park (Carlista)

Second period

9:53 B Labbe (unassisted)

8:42 S F. Pedersen (unassisted)

6:05 S F. Pedersen (unassisted)

5:55 S Delaware (O. Pedersen)

Third period

10:20 B Marro (Putnam) (MAN-UP)

7:59 S Delaware (Barry)

5:28 B Labbe (Stern-Hayes)

5:06 B Marro (Labbe) (MAN-UP)

2:30 B Stern-Hayes (unassisted)

1:21 S O. Pedersen (unassisted)

Fourth period

9:00 S F. Pedersen (Rumelhart)

5:42 S Delaware (O. Pedersen)

4:02 B Labbe (unassisted) (MAN-DOWN)

16.4 B Rudgers (unassisted)

Goals:

B- Labbe, Marro 3, Rudgers, Stern-Hayes 1

S- Delaware, F. Pedersen 3, O. Pedersen 2, Dickinson, Park 1

Assists:

B- Labbe, Putnam, Rudgers, Stern-Hayes 1

S- O. Pedersen 2, Barry, Carlista, F. Pedersen, Rumelhart 1

Faceoffs (Scarborough, 14-7)

B- Hamilton 7 of 20, Kousky 0 of 1

S- Rumelhart 14 of 20, Day 0 of 1

Ground balls:

B- 28

S- 45

Turnovers:

B- 23

S- 25

Shots:

B- 29

S- 52

Shots on cage:

B- 22

S- 23

Saves:

B (Reeves) 13

S (Kerbel) 14

SCARBOROUGH—The week began with an encouraging setback and ended with a hard-fought victory.

Scarborough’s boys’ lacrosse team, which gave defending Class A state champion Cape Elizabeth a game for three quarters Monday, then won at Gorham Wednesday, hosted Class B contender Brunswick in an interclass battle Friday evening at the Kippy Mitchell Sports Complex and while the Red Storm weren’t able to slay the Dragons early, they did just enough with the game on the line to earn another key victory.

Scarborough took a 3-1 lead after one quarter, behind goals from sophomore Olin Pedersen and seniors Nathan Dickinson and Jeremiah Park, then held a 6-2 advantage at halftime after senior Finn Pedersen scored twice and classmate Tae Delaware added a goal in the second period.

But Brunswick refused to go quietly, as two goals from Nick Marro and another from Zach Stern-Hayes cut the deficit to just one.

The Red Storm then reasserted control when Olin Pedersen wouldn’t be denied en route to an unassisted goal late in the third period, then Finn Pedersen and Delaware both struck in the fourth to put it away and while the Dragons fought to the end, Scarborough was able to hold on for a 10-8 victory.

Delaware and Finn Pedersen both scored three times as the Red Storm improved to 7-1 on the season, dropping the Dragons to 4-2 in the process.

“I’m glad we came out on top,” said Scarborough coach Zach Barrett. “It was a grueling week. We didn’t hit the field yesterday. We hung out in the film room and rested. Guys were pretty beat up. It’s great to come out today and win. We had three very different opponents this week and we had to fight.”

There’s some history here

While Brunswick and Scarborough don’t meet often, they have squared off in some memorable contests over the years.

The Red Storm beat the Dragons in the 2008 (8-6) and 2016 (18-10) Class A state finals before Brunswick returned the favor in 2017, in perhaps the greatest state game of them all, as Josh Dorr scored with 10 seconds left to force overtime, then he struck again in overtime for a breathtaking 18-17 victory.

Both squads have enjoyed success this spring.

The Red Storm opened their 2022 campaign with victories over visiting Marshwood (10-3), host Windham (13-8) and host Deering (22-1), rallied for a 9-6 home win over South Portland, then downed host Bonny Eagle (18-4). Monday, Scarborough hung tough with visiting, reigning Class A champion Cape Elizabeth for three quarters before falling, 14-8. Wednesday, the Red Storm bounced back at Gorham with a 12-7 victory.

The Dragons, meanwhile, opened by beating host Lewiston (14-4), visiting Cony (18-9) and host Mt. Ararat (13-0). After a 20-8 home loss to Yarmouth, Brunswick won its most recent outing, 15-4, over visiting Edward Little, back on May 5.

The teams last met May 3, 2019, when Brunswick came to Scarborough and eked out a 12-11 victory.

Friday, on a beautiful evening (67 degrees at the opening faceoff), the Dragons gave the Red Storm a challenge, but ultimately fell just short.

Scarborough couldn’t have asked for a better start, as senior Sam Rumelhart won the opening faceoff to Finn Pedersen, who raced in and set up Olin Pedersen for the game’s first goal just 10 seconds in.

Brunswick then answered with 8:05 left in the first quarter, when Max Rudgers set up Marro for a shot which Red Storm sophomore goalie Ben Kerbel couldn’t stop.

Scarborough went back on top to stay with 4:54 remaining, as senior Jack Carlista set up Dickinson for a shot which Dragons goalie Jake Reeves got a piece of, but couldn’t keep out of the goal.

The Red Storm then made it 3-1 with just 27.3 seconds to go, as Carlista set up Park.

Early in the second period, the Dragons drew back within a goal, as Labbe scored unassisted, but Scarborough answered with 8:42 on the clock, as Finn Pedersen scored unassisted.

After Kerbel robbed Labbe on the doorstep, Finn Pedersen scored another unassisted goal with 6:05 left, then, after Rumelhart won the ensuing faceoff to Olin Pedersen, Pedersen set up Delaware for a goal 10 seconds later and the score was 6-2.

The Red Storm had Brunswick on the ropes, but couldn’t deliver a knockout blow.

The Dragons had some great looks to cut into the deficit, but Gus Silverman hit the post, Kerbel robbed Marro, then saved a pair of shots from Chris Kousky.

Scarborough almost extended its lead in the final second, but Carlista’s shot hit the post and the Red Storm’s lead remained 6-2.

In the first half, Rumelhart won eight of 10 faceoffs and the Red Storm enjoyed a 23-12 shots advantage, but seven Reeves saves kept Brunswick in the game.

And the Dragons would make things very interesting in the third period.

Brunswick went man-up early in the second half and with 10:20 left in the third, Albert Putnam set up Marro for a goal which cut the deficit to three.

Scarborough answered with 7:59 remaining, as Delaware took a pass from senior Zach Barry in transition and finished, making it 7-3.

Unfazed, the Dragons again drew within three with 5:28 on the clock, as Stern-Hayes set up Labbe for a goal.

After going man-up, Brunswick struck again 22 seconds later, as Labbe found Marro for a goal to make it a two-goal contest.

Stern-Hayes then made it a 7-6 game with 2:30 left, pouncing on a ground ball in front before scoring unassisted.

Oliver Hamilton won the ensuing faceoff and the Dragons had a chance to tie it, but Silverman’s bid was just wide.

The Red Storm would get momentum back with 1:21 remaining, as Olin Pedersen fought his way through the defense before beating Reeves to stretch the lead back to two.

“It’s great for Olin to have the success he’s having as a young kid,” Barrett said. “He’s a very talented player.”

After Kerbel robbed Marro late in the frame, Scarborough took an 8-6 advantage to the final stanza.

Where the Red Storm did just enough to finish it off.

Scarborough had nearly two minutes of man-up play to start the fourth quarter, but Finn Pedersen was twice denied by Reeves.

But with 9 minutes to go, Pedersen got another chance, taking a pass from Rumelhart before tickling the twine to make it 9-6.

Brunswick tried to answer, but Kerbel dazzled, stopping point-blank shots from Silverman and Stern-Hayes.

“I’m getting into it and I’m feeling good,” Kerbel said. “There’s a little bit of pressure, but you just have to shake it off.”

“Ben has been so good,” said Barrett. “One thing I’ve learned this year is that I can expect him to step up. He’s solid as a rock and mentally, he’s one of the toughest competitors I’ve coached. He comes up to me and says, ‘I’ve got this Coach’ all the time. He’s got that personality that you just can’t teach. He’s a gamer.”

Then, with 5:42 to play, Olin Pedersen found Delaware at the far post and Delaware finished for a 10-6 lead.

When the Red Storm went man-up with 4:21 left, they had a chance to end all doubt, but instead, they turned the ball over and 19 seconds later, Labbe raced in and scored unassisted.

Rumelhart then won the ensuing faceoff and Scarborough was able to run some time off the clock before Reeves twice denied senior Nate Kerbel.

In the final minute, Ben Kerbel saved a bid from Labbe, but with 16.4 seconds to go, Rudgers scored unassisted to cut the deficit to two.

The Red Storm then ended any lingering doubt when Rumelhart won the faceoff and Scarborough ran out the clock and celebrated its 10-8 victory.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game, but we knew we could win it,” Ben Kerbel said. “They got pretty close in the third, but we powered through and came out on top. We were very happy with our first half. The second half obviously didn’t go as great, but we know what we can do to get better.”

“They showed up, but so did we,” Finn Pedersen said. “We played well. Once we settled the ball and got the offense going, we knew where the openings were and we knew we could beat the defense.”

“The one trend that’s emerging is that we have to finish games,” Barrett added. “We get off to quick starts, then let teams creep back in. Tonight, it was more stressful than I’d like to see. Brunswick’s has some really good lacrosse players. I was a little surprised we let them back in the game. That was hard to watch.”

Delaware and Finn Pedersen both scored three goals, Olin Pedersen added a pair and Dickinson and Park each had one.

Olin Pedersen had two assists, while Barry, Carlista, Finn Pedersen and Rumelhart all finished with one.

Ben Kerbel continued his strong season by making 14 saves.

“Props to Ben,” Finn Pedersen said. “He had a heck of a game. He just knows exactly where the ball is going. He can predict where it’s going and he’s there.”

The Red Storm won 14 of 21 draws, as Rumelhart went 14-of-20, held a 45-28 advantage in ground balls (Rumelhart collected 10 and Delaware and Flaker each had six), out-shot the Dragons, 52-29 (23-22 on cage) and overcame 22 turnovers.

For Brunswick, Labbe and Marro both scored three goals, while Rudgers and Stern-Hayes each added one.

Labbe, Putnam, Rudgers and Stern-Hayes had one assist apiece.

Labbe had a team-high six ground balls.

Reeves made 13 saves.

The Dragons turned the ball over 23 times.

“We have a lot of heart,” said Brunswick coach Jason Miller. “I’m proud of the guys. We needed this game. Beginning of the season was a little rocky, but this game, we finally played as a team. It’s kind of a new team. We had a lot to figure out at the beginning. We’ve changed up a lot and our leaders have been very vocal. My couple captains are soccer guys. My core group is hockey guys. Their experience has been huge.”

Best is yet to come

Brunswick hopes to bounce back next Tuesday, when it visits Bangor. The Dragons then go to Messalonskee next Friday.

“I’m looking forward to what’s ahead of us,” said Miller. “There’s a lot of talented teams. We don’t have an easy schedule and we prefer it that way. These are the games we want.”

Scarborough has its next big home showdown Tuesday when rival Thornton Academy pays a visit.

“We don’t give up and if we keep our heads in the game and don’t take penalties, that’s all we need,” Finn Pedersen said. “We have to keep moving forward. We need to work on getting more offense. Our passing can still get better.”

“We take good things away from this, but we still have room for growth,” Barrett said. “There’s no love lost with TA. The hard thing about TA is they have a different scheme that no one else plays and we’ll have to completely adjust to play with them and we only have a short time to figure it out.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

