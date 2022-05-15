FICTION
Hardcover
1. “Big Truck Little Island,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)
2. “Sea of Tranquility,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
3. “The Candy House,” by Jennifer Egan (Scribner)
4. “Matrix,” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead)
5. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)
6. “The Paris Apartment,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow & Co.)
7. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)
8. “Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch,” by Rivka Galchen (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
9. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” by Eric Carle (Philomel)
10. “Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
Paperback
1. “Normal People,” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)
2. “The Plot,” by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon)
3. “Second Place,” by Rachel Cusk (Picador)
4. “The Verifiers,” by Jane Pek (Vintage)
5. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)
6. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)
7. “Exhalation,” by Ted Chiang (Knopf)
8. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)
9. “Severance,” by Ling Ma (Picador)
10. “A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles (Viking)
NONFICTION
Hardcover
1. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)
2. “Time Is a Mother,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)
3. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brené Brown (Random House)
4. “Stolen Focus,” by Johann Hari (Crown)
5. “The Lost Kitchen,” by Erin French (Clarkson Potter)
6. “Mi Cocina,” by Rick Martinez (Clarkson Potter)
7. “The 1619 Project,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones et al (One World)
8. “We Don’t Know Ourselves,” by Fintan O’Toole (Liveright)
9. “The Dawn of Everything,” by David Graeber & David Wengrow (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
10. “I’ll Show Myself Out,” by Jessi Klein (Harper)
Paperback
1. “Mill Town,” by Kerri Arsenault (St. Martin’s)
2. “Nobody Will Tell You This But Me,” by Bess Kalb (Vintage)
3. “Genesis,” by Guido Tonelli (Picador)
4. “The Northeast Native Plant Primer,” by Uli Lorimer (Timber)
5. “Bloodlands,” by Timothy Snyder (Basic)
6. “Hell and Other Destinations,” by Madeleine Albright (Harper)
7. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” by George Saunders (Random House)
8. “Premonition,” by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton)
9. “Between Two Kingdoms,” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)
10. “Take It Easy,” by John Duncan (Islandport)
— Longfellow Books, Portland
-
