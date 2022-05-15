Years ago a friend found out – while applying for a job – that he needed a college degree. Not having one, he lied and said he did. He got the job. A number of months later, the company found that he had lied and fired him.
Now it seems in order to become a justice of the Supreme Court, you must lie. And they did. And we found out they did. Can we fire them?
I wish.
Bud Stiker
Yarmouth
