Years ago a friend found out – while applying for a job – that he needed a college degree. Not having one, he lied and said he did. He got the job. A number of months later, the company found that he had lied and fired him.

Now it seems in order to become a justice of the Supreme Court, you must lie. And they did. And we found out they did. Can we fire them?

I wish.

Bud Stiker

Yarmouth

