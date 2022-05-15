I was raised by a woman who was born in 1954. She taught me that not only was my body an amusement park to be enjoyed it was also a temple. I got to choose how it was treated, from the food that I ate to my reproductive options. She brought me to France when I was 10 years old to see the effects of a new drug called RU-486.

As I watch the news and read the articles online I am enveloped by fear for my daughter. That her rights to her body, her decision to eat tacos or keep her pregnancy are being challenged. I will take her wherever I need to, to keep her body and her choices her own. I will fight like a mama bear, like my mom before me and the women before her that started the movement that ended in the 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade.

I am lucky enough to not know a time when I couldn’t make a decision about my own body. I am lucky to be an ’80s baby and to have been 30 years old before I realized that Francis‘ dad in “Dirty Dancing” was angry at her because abortion was illegal.

This country is imploding – don’t let this be our legacy. Bring back human rights. We should all be treated fairly regardless of gender, race, and creed. We have bigger problems in this country that we need to be dealing with, a woman’s right to choose should not be one of them.

Brianna Beecher

North Berwick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: