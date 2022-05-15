Can someone explain to me why so many people are willing to sell their souls, democracy and the US Constitution in their support of former President Donald Trump?
A man with no consistent ideology except serving himself; A man with no lucid policy positions except to aid the rich, and certainly not to help the average American; A man with no personal characteristics that I and most people would like to see in their own children or grandchildren and, who surrounds himself with people who have similarly questionable characteristics.
A man who lies effortlessly; A man who gives no loyalty to others, yet demands unfailing loyalty to himself; A man who inherited immense wealth, did little good with it, and heads a family with dubious ethics; A man who continues to try to overthrow the U.S. government, admires authoritarians like Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, Hungary’s Victor Orban , Turkey’s Recep Erdoğan and others while he promotes violence against his rivals at home.
What is it about this man that people find so attractive? I will read the comments to see if anyone has a coherent response.
Bill Dunn
Yarmouth
