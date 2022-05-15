Re: Roe v. Wade:

If only everyone on both sides of the abortion issue would put as much energy and protest into affordable housing and affordable, easily accessed child care (which also provides a living wage for providers) as they do on their abortion stance.

Today, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Guttmacher Institute, the average woman seeking abortion is in her late 20s; is single; has had some college (read: might be in the middle of obtaining a degree), and already has children. This suggests many abortions might be avoided if only child care and housing were easily accessible.

I had a toddler and a preschooler when my marriage ended. Even in the later 1990s and aughts, it was impossible to find full-time child care I could afford; I was already spending too much on a small, two-bedroom apartment. Eventually I found a way to support my family with minimal day care assistance, but an unplanned pregnancy would have been an untenable risk to our security. Abortion not being an option for me, I choose to put off a relationship until my children were considerably older.

Both the life of the woman and the life of her unborn child are worthy of attention and care. How is it we live in a wealthy country, built in part on the work of countless women, and we can’t provide a better option for an unplanned pregnancy than abortion?

Zoe Gaston

South Portland

