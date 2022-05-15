PITTSBURGH — Reds starter Hunter Greene and reliever Art Warren combined to allow zero hits in a complete game, but it didn’t count as a no-hitter – or even a win – because the Pittsburgh Pirates eked out a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 1-0 win Sunday.

This was the sixth time in big league history since 1901 that a team has won despite not getting any hits. It last happened in 2008 when Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo of the Angels lost while holding the Dodgers hitless.

By Major League Baseball record-keeping rules, Cincinnati’s accomplishment isn’t an official no-hitter because its pitchers didn’t go at least nine innings. And in a season in which most everything has gone wrong for the Reds, this surely had to be the topper.

Greene, the prized Reds rookie, was pulled after a pair of one-out walks in the eighth. He threw 118 pitches, the most by any pitcher in the majors this year.

Warren walked Ben Gamel to load the bases and Ke’Bryan Hayes’ grounded into a run-scoring forceout for the only run.

Cincinnati batters went down in order in the ninth and that was it at PNC Park – no celebration for the Reds, who have the worst record in the majors.

There have been two no-hitters in the majors this season. Angels rookie Reid Detmers pitched one last Tuesday against Tampa Bay, and five Mets pitchers combined to hold Philadelphia hitless last week.

PADRES 7, BRAVES 3: Ha-Seong Kim had a run-scoring double to give San Diego the lead in a four-run 11th inning and the Padres won in Atlanta.

Kim’s double to left field off Jackson Stephens (0-1) drove in Jake Cronenworth, who opened the inning as the automatic runner on second.

Kim moved to third on a throwing error by shortstop Dansby Swanson and scored on Jurickson Profar’s grounder to second base, beating Ozzie Albies’ throw to the plate. The Braves committed three errors in the game.

Will Myers added a two-run single.

Nabil Crismatt (2-0) had four strikeouts in two scoreless innings.

The Padres won two of three games in the series.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 0: Matt Chapman’s throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto in St. Petersburgh.

Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts.

YANKEES 5, WHITE SOX 1: Nestor Cortes pitched a career-high eight innings and New York took advantage of Michael Kopech’s one wild stretch, winning in Chicago.

New York managed just two hits: a second-inning single for Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a two-run homer by Joey Gallo in the ninth. But it was more than enough, thanks to the crafty Cortes (2-1).

The 27-year-old left-hander, who carried a no-hitter into the eighth in his previous outing against Texas, allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked none in another brilliant performance. He has permitted two runs or fewer in each of his seven starts this year.

TWINS 3, GUARDIANS 1: Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings and was backed by solo homers from Byron Buxton and Gio Urshela as Minnesota won at home.

Ryan (4-2) threw a career-high 103 pitches and struck out five, with his only blemish a fourth inning changeup that José Ramírez hit over the right field fence for his eighth home run of the season. After walking a career-high five batters in his last start, Ryan did not issue a walk to Cleveland.

TIGERS 5, ORIOLES 1: Miguel Cabrera blasted his 505th career home run, Tarik Skubal equaled his career high with 11 strikeouts, and Detroit completed its first series sweep this season by winning at home.

Cabrera had two hits, scored two runs and knocked in two more for the Tigers, who have won three straight. Harold Castro added three hits, a run scored and two RBI.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 8, NATIONALS 0: Yuli Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a homer, Justin Verlander pitched five scoreless innings and Houston won in Washington.

Jose Altuve, Martin Maldonado and Chas McCormick also homered for the Astros. Gurriel finished the series 8-for-12 with two homers and four RBI.

MARINERS 8, METS 7: Rookie Julio Rodríguez hit a tying homer as part of a four-hit game, Cal Raleigh added a go-ahead, two-run drive and reliever Diego Castillo struck out Mets star Pete Alonso with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to lift Seattle to a win in New York.

New York trailed 4-1, then burst ahead in the fourth against Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray when J.D. Davis and Brandon Nimmo became the first pair of Mets in the team’s 61-season history to hit two-run triples in the same inning.

The homers from Rodríguez and Raleigh helped Seattle climb back ahead, but the Mets rallied again in the ninth.

NOTES

MARINERS: Manager Scott Servais said “a couple players” won’t make the trip for the three-game series that starts Monday at Toronto because of the Canadian government’s vaccine mandate.

Speaking before Sunday’s series finale at the New York Mets, Servais did not identify which players will be unavailable.

Canada requires anyone entering the country to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the second at least 14 days before entry.

METS: Right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list because of right biceps tendinitis, four days after he allowed eight runs over 1 1/3 innings during a defeat at Washington.

The Mets said the 26-year-old pitcher had an MRI and will take a few days off from throwing, then be reassessed later this week.

