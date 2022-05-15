SOUTH PORTLAND – Ann Wyolene Summerson, 78, passed away peacefully at The Gosnell Memorial Hospice on May 11, 2022 after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Ann was born on June 11, 1943 in Portland to William and Phyllis (Mulkern) Boles. She was the oldest of five children and growing up she was like a second mother to her younger siblings.

Ann attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1961. She worked for New England Telephone for 30 years and retired in 1991. She then worked part time on the switchboard at Maine Medical Center for another 15 years.

Her best job was caring for her granddaughter, Brittany, during her childhood. They took trips to local libraries, spent time together reading, taking walks, playing games, cooking and going to playgrounds. When Brittany started school, Ann volunteered in the classroom at Riverton Elementary. She loved animals and children.

She could make friends everywhere she went. Ann was an avid reader, often reading 4 to 5 novels a month. She appreciated beautiful skies, clouds, fall foliage and spring blossoms. Ann cared deeply for her family and was a best friend to her daughter, Nancy, and granddaughter, Brittany. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered always.

Ann is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harold L. Summerson of South Portland; daughter, Nancy Burke and son-in-law David Burke of Portland; granddaughter Brittany Burke of Westbrook; sister, Lorraine Smith of Windham, sister, Stephanie Kaplan of Scarborough, brother, Stephen Boles and sister-in-law, Penny Boles of Scarborough, and sister, Phyllis Seavey and brother-in-law Melvin Seavey of Scarborough.

Visitation will be Monday, May 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

Burial will follow at Forest City Cemetery, 232 Lincoln St., South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the

Alzheimer’s Association

383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074 or

Gosnell Memorial Hospice

180 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

