YARMOUTH – Barbara Fletcher Burr, born in Bangor on Jan. 27, 1927 and died May 1, 2022 at 95.

She attended the Bangor school system, graduating from Bangor High School. She met the love of her life there, Paul M. Burr, and married him in 1950, until 1996, when Paul passed.

She went on to nursing school after high school and became a RN. After nursing, she became a stay at home mom.

She is survived by a son, Paul B. Burr, daughter, Bonny B. Gleason and her husband; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; a niece; and a sister-in-law.

A celebration of life will take place this summer.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Girl Scout Camp Natarswi in Millinocket.

