NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Ervine L. Richardson, Jr., 75, passed away on March 27, 2022 following several years of declining health.

He was the beloved son of Ervine L. Richardson, Sr. and Mary H. Richardson and the grandson of the devoted Elizabeth B. Holmes who resided with his family in Portland.

Ervine, also known as “Erv” or “Ervie”, was a lifelong resident of the Portland area, which he loved, and where he founded and owned several businesses over the years.

Erv was a graduate of Deering High School class of ’64, MCI, and Northern Michigan University.

He will be dearly missed by his only child, Erik Richardson (Tina); sisters JoAnne Pritchard (Lawrence), Mary R. Nightingale (Richard); grandsons Brendan and Ethan, granddaughters Neveah and Emelia; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Erv’s family imagines he is riding in heaven on his Harley, without his helmet, enjoying the wind blowing through his luxurious white hair!

A graveside celebration of Erv’s life will be held this summer at the Tozier Cemetery, Fairfield Center.

Donations may be made to:

The Animal Refuge League

217 Landing Rd.

Westbrook, ME 04092

