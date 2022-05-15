AMESBURY, Mass. – Mary Lou (Holt) Ishihara passed away the morning of Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Maplewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in Amesbury, Mass. She was born in Portland on May 19, 1936 to William Elliot Holt and Terena Elizabeth (Griffin) Holt. On July 28, 1955, Mary Lou married Mervyn Manaku Ishihara, in Portland.

Other than brief stints in Hawaii and Massachusetts, Mary Lou was a proud resident of Maine. There was nothing she enjoyed more than her daily phone calls with her lifetime best friends, Joyce and Betty.

Mary Lou was an avid knitter and quilter. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren are blessed with her heirloom sweaters, and many family members and friends have been honored to receive a Mary Lou quilt.

Mary Lou was predeceased by her son, Kevin; and granddaughter, Allison.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Mervyn; her children Stephen and his wife Karen, daughter-in-law Donna, Terena, and David and his wife Leslie; her grandchildren Jennifer, Allison, David, Gregory, Emily, Kealoha, Carter, Troy, Connor, Matthew and Katherine; and her great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Kalliegh, Anna, Ian, Blake, Graham and Seth.

Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 20 at A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland.

To share a memory of Mary Lou or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

Mary Lou loved her seasonal garden planters, but we kindly ask in lieu of flowers, if so desired, contributions to a charity of your choice, be made in Mary Lou’s honor.

Guest Book