PORTLAND – Rena M. Pomerleau, 86, formerly of Washington Avenue, passed away on April 27, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in Fort Kent, a daughter of Joseph and Ozithe (Morin) Marquis. Rena graduated from Fort Kent High School in 1954 and Mercy School of Nursing in 1957, training in Maryland and Portland.

In 1956, while training, she met Raymond E. Pomerleau and they later married in 1958. Rena worked at Mercy Hospital until the birth of their son, Michael, in 1973. She decided to retire so she could stay home to raise their son.

Rena returned to work while Michael was still young, working in the infirmary at the Sisters of Mercy convent in Portland, where she eventually retired.

She enjoyed working in her flower gardens around their home, growing some the prettiest flowers in Portland. Rena enjoyed sitting inside or out watching people pass with their children or pets and would strike up conversations with many people.

She enjoyed time spent with her grandson, Dylan, watching him climb his many special trees. She also enjoyed her many birds and squirrels that visited. The squirrels would perch on her windowsill and eat peanuts from her hand.

Rena was predeceased by an infant brother, Patrick; her parents; brothers-in-law Joseph Cavallaro, Conrad Pomerleau and Brian Sullivan, sister-in-law, Winifred Cavallaro.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Raymond Pomerleau; a son, Michael Pomerleau and his wife Jennifer Annis and their son Dylan; sister, Sylvia Sullivan, brother, Lionel Marquis and his wife Louise, sister-in-law, Patricia O’Brien Pomerleau. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and their families.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074

