Exhibits/Galleries

Arthur Beaumont: “Art of the Sea”: through June 5, showcasing over 50 paintings and drawings. Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath. mainemaritimemuseum.org.

“Experiments in Watercolor: Diversity and Luminosity”: Union of Maine Visual Artists Portland Chapter Gallery in the Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., through May, theumva.org.

“Hey Handsome!”: masculine works of rugged attire and accessories, through June 26, Maine Craft Portland, 521 Congress St., Portland, shopmainecraft.com.

Paint Pals: Ryan Adams, Rachel Gloria Adams, Bee Daniel, Kelly Rioux & Spenser Macleod: Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, through June 15.

Paintings in Oil: An Annual Exhibit of Visual Art: Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Free, through May. richardboydartgallery.com.

“Peaceful New England Landscapes”: by Harper Dangler and Maret Hensick, Chocolate Church Arts Center, Washington Street, Bath, to June 4.

Sensing Place: through June 12, UNE Gallery, 74 College St., Portland.

“Small Pieces of a Great Whole” by Ashley Page: Space Gallery window gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, through June 18, space538.org.

Friday 5/20

Maine College of Art & Design Fashion Show: 7-9 p.m., in person and via livestream, 522 Congress St., Portland. $10-$150. meca.edu.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Makers on Main: 10 a.m. first Saturday from May-September on Main Street in Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Film

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: 7 p.m., May 24 and 25, State Theatre, Portland. Different film menu each night, $28-plus, statetheatreportland.com.

Teaser Tuesdays: 6 p.m. May 17 and 24, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Film series, free and open to the public, msmt.org.

Wednesday 5/25

Merrill Film Society: 7 p.m. via Zoom (changed from in-person), hosted by Merrill Memorial Library in Yarmouth. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “Marcia Resnick: As it Is or Could Be” and “Jona Frank: Model Home” to June 5. “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making” to June. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts: new home open at 15 Middle St. 3A, Portland, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress at Maine Historical Society, part I”: museum bicentennial exhibit at 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to July 30. Non-member adults, $10; children (6-17), $5; under 6, free. Registration required at mainehistory.org.

Portland Museum of Art: “North Atlantic Triennial Down North”: contemporary art of the North Atlantic region, to June 5. portlandmuseum.org/triennial.

Ongoing

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday by reservation only, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Classic Broadway: Digital on-demand through June 10, pay-what-you-can. portlandsymphony.org.

Summer Sunsets Live: live music 4-8:30 p.m. May 19-20 and 27, Thompson’s Point, Portland. thompsonspoint.com.

Friday 5/20

Cougars Prowl the Prom: 8:30 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $13, eventbrite.com.

Reverend Horton Heat, Koffin Kats, The Outsiders PBR: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Saturday 5/21

Paula Cole: Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, chocolatechurcharts.org, 442-8455.

Traditional West African music meets contemporary jazz: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $12-$15, stlawrencearts.ticketspice.com.

Jesse McCartney: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30.

Ted Leo: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20-$30, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Sunday 5/22

Midcoast Symphony Orchestra concert with three conductors: 2:30 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham. Free-$22, purchase tickets in advance at midcoastsymphony.org or 846-5378.

Concert for Ukraine: 3 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. By donation at the door, benefits Partners for World Health.

Lady Lamb: 6 p.m., outdoors at the Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath. Tickets at chocolatechurcharts.org.

Thursday 5/26

Troy R. Bennett: 6:30 p.m., Portland Eagles, 184 St. John St., Portland. Music from Ireland, Scotland, Canada and the sea. Open to the public. bandsintown.com.

SAMIA & Sylvan Esso: 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point Outdoor Concerts and Events, 10 Thompsons Point, Portland. bandsintown.com.

Kip Moore & Jackson Dean & Niko Moon: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

The Portland Jazz Orchestra: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $7-$10, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Friday 5/27

Catcha Vibe: 4 p.m., Thompson’s Point Outdoor Concerts and Events, 10 Thompsons Point, Portland. bandsintown.com.

Dylan Connor Music: 6 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Bob Log III: 8 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Eliot Cardinaux Band | Dimensions in Jazz: 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $5-$25. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Saturday 5/28

Hannah Damon and Friends: The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Sam Luke Chase: 12:30 p.m., Portland Lobster Co, 180 Commercial St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

The Wallflowers: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35.

Monday 5/30

Brian Dewan: 3 p.m., Fort Allen Park Bandstand, Eastern Promenade, Munjoy Hill, Portland. “Songs of the Patrons of Husbandry” & “Songs of Land and Sea,” accompanied by accordion and autoharp. If inclement weather, event will be at St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties”: through May 29, Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, pay-what-you-decide. No-charge reservations strongly suggested, madhorse.com.

“Grounded” by George Brant: 7:30 p.m. May 27 through June 5, Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $10-$40. brownpapertickets.com.

“Sabina”: through May 22 in person; May 18 through June 5 digital on-demand. Theater, $20-$68; digital $25. portlandstage.org.

“Surrender Dorothy”: through May 21, Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com.

Friday 5/20

Deep Thoughts Comedy Show: 7 p.m., Maine House of Comedy at Free Street Restaurant and Bar, 77 Free St., Portland. $20, eventbrite.com.

Funny at Frontier: An Evening of Stand Up Comedy with Karen Morgan & Friends: 7:30 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3, Brunswick. $15, eventbrite.com.

King Friday’s Dungeon Puppet Slam: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Saturday 5/21

Fódhla: 4 p.m., The Music Loft at Linden Lea, 655 Elmwood Road, Pownal. $20, facebook.com.

An Evening of Middle Eastern Music & Dance with Josie Conte: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15, space538.org.

Friday 5/27

“Riverbank”: 7 p.m., play will be read live by actors via Zoom at 7 p.m., play will be read live by actors via Zoom at portlandstage.org , on demand May 28-30. Followed by a discussion with playwright Brendan Pelsue, director Rory Pelsue and the actors.

Ongoing

Monday of the Minds: A CommUNITY Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. every second and fourth Monday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland.

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com.

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.

