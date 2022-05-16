BIDDEFORD — Attend the “Spring Pollinator Festival” on Saturday, May 21, noon to 4 p.m. at Rotary Park, 550 Main St. This free, family-friendly event is hosted by Biddeford Community Gardens with supporting partners Engine, McArthur Library, Heart of Biddeford, Bike Part Art, Hydra Art Collective, and Forging Commons. Generously sponsored in part by Engine and Suger, along with contributions from others in the community.

“We’re excited to celebrate with you all the 5th Anniversary of Biddeford Community Gardens, the Mayor’s Monarch Pledge, and the opening and planting of Biddeford’s newest community garden at Rotary Park,” according to a press release.

Entertainment is by Assasi, KindKidsMusic, Bryan Litchfield and Chris Clark, Delilah Poupore, the Namory Keita Drums and Taiko Maine Dojo; and dancer and choreographer, Jessica Roseman, brings her “Nourish” a beautiful and interactive/participant-driven dance performance.

The festival will have many educational and fun activities for both kids and adults, including tin-can beehives, Monarch butterfly puppets, musical instruments made of recycled materials, acorn necklaces and suncatchers, screenprinting (bring your own T-shirts), natural dye workshop, York County Beekeepers observation hive, and more — including a dog Kissing Booth by Lance.

There will also be raffles, with prizes from: Pierson Nurseries, Trillium (a gift bag with a $100 value), Andy’s Agway (four $25 gift certificates), one pound of honey from York County Beekeepers, a Tracie O’Keefe LMT gift certificate for a 1-hour massage, a signed copy of Maine author Rebekah Lowell’s newest book “The Road to After,” and a set of illustrated DailyArtPrompt cards created by artist and maker Kim Bernard.

For more information, go to www.biddefordcommunitygardens.org or email: [email protected], or go to the Facebook page: Biddeford Community Gardens (under Events).

