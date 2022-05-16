BRUNSWICK — It’s been quite a turnaround for the Brunswick High School softball program.

The Dragons snapped a 14-season playoff drought when it competed in the 2021 A North tournament. Now, after tasting a little success last spring, the Dragons are intent on making some more noise.

“My freshman year we won two or three games. No season our sophomore year because of Covid,” said senior co-captain Morgan Foster. “Last year was our stepping stone. This year we have really showed other teams we know how to play and we’re here to win.”

And win they have. At just over the halfway point of the 2022 campaign, Brunswick improved to 10-0 with a 10-0 victory over on Mt. Ararat. The Dragons sit atop the Class A North standings. They earned a signature victory last Friday, a decisive 9-3 decision over previously unbeaten Oxford Hills.

Brunswick has outscored its opponents 107-26.

“I think it started last year, all of them are invested in getting better,” said head coach Hugh Dwyer. “It’s with the coaching we are able to provide and them being able to recognize what they need and can do to get better. For example, Kelsey Sullivan is our most improved hitter this season.”

It’s hard to believe there was room for improvement for the slugging Sullivan, who was named the 2021 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Southwest region softball Player of the Year last season. Sullivan hit a robust .605 with four home runs and 22 RBIs.

She’s been even better this season.

The senior co-captain has belted nine home runs to go along with 26 RBIs, 21 runs and a .588 average.

The Colby-bound catcher credits her hard work and preparation for her hitting success.

“First, is me making sure I know what my job is and what I have to do,” Sullivan said.

She also mentions how that applies to the rest of the team.

“Everyone knows to show up to each game and practice and give a full effort. They know exactly what they have to accomplish to be successful,” Sullivan said.

“Kelsey is a five-tool player and is an outstanding defensive player as well, her nine home runs in nine games is one of the most impressive individual accomplishments I have witnessed in my 40 years as a high school coach,” added Dwyer.

One of her homers came earlier in the season when the Dragons avenged their 2021 regional semiffinal loss to Bangor. Sullivan capped a five-run seventh inning with a three-run homer to seal an 11-6 win.

Sophia Morin, who also hurls the javelin for the track team, follows Sullivan in the order. The junior entered Monday’s game against Mt. Ararat hitting .500 (15-for-30) with 16 RBIs, six doubles and a homer.

“They bat in the third and fourth spots in our order. I refer to them as “thunder and lightning” because of their prolific production,” Dwyer said.

It’s not just the duo in the middle of the order that is causing headaches for opposing teams. Leadoff hitter Kelsey Cassidy and Foster bat first and second, respectively, in the order and set the table for the sluggers. Each has on-base percentages hovering around .500 and have combined to score 28 runs. Senior Riley McCallister is batting .452 (14-for-31) and is third on the team in RBIs with 14.

Foster, a three-sport starter in soccer, basketball and softball, is also hitting near .500 and has scored 16 runs.

“When she does speak, she always says the right thing,” said Dwyer. “She has blossomed to recognizing that it’s really more about mindset than anything else.”

Even with all of the runs, Brunswick has benefitted from a solid season in the circle from Ellie Sullivan. The junior was 9-0 with 44 strikeouts, allowing only 34 hits and just 16 earned runs in 55 innings through the first nine games.

Ellie pitches to Kelsey, her sister.

“On the field, the Sullivan sisters have been instrumental in our success,” Dwyer said. “They are talented individual players, but the sibling relationship between pitcher and catcher has most certainly improved their performance and their communication as a tandem in the circle and behind the plate.”

“It’s a lot of fun. I get to warm her up before the game so I know what’s working and what isn’t. I know what she likes and what she doesn’t and we work really well together,” added Kelsey Sullivan.

Ellie agreed.

“It’s challenging at some points, but we know how we work together,” said the younger Sullivan. “We try and keep any issues off the field, not that there ever any between us because we’re real close, (but) when we’re on the field, we’re all business.”

The second half of the season is under way. Following Monday’s game at Mt. Ararat, the Dragons hosts York on Tuesday before traveling to Brewer for a May 20 game.

