Fabiola Jenson and Fartun Hirsi came to the U.S. from Rwanda and Somalia in 2014. Almost eight years later, they have graduated from the School of Nursing at the University of Southern Maine.

Last year, Chasing Maine featured their stories in “The Indomitable Spirit.” Now, we return for their college graduation — to celebrate their difficult journey of success and the indomitable spirit they summoned to achieve their dreams.

“When I was among with other students, I was feeling like my dream became reality,” Hirsi said of the commencement ceremony. “My heart was full of joy and happy.”

The journey to graduation did not come without sacrifice, as the two nursing students explain in the below video.

“When there is no pain, there is no gain.”

This story was originally published by The Maine Monitor. The Maine Monitor is a local journalism product published by The Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting, a nonpartisan and nonprofit civic news organization.

