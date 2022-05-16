CONWAY, N.H. — A forest fire in northern New Hampshire is down to a little over 100 acres and rain on Monday helped firefighters’ efforts, forest officials said.

The Bemis Fire is in Crawford Notch State Park, the White Mountain National Forest, and on private land. It’s comprised of three smaller fires.

Showers on Sunday helped, but the part of the ground was still dry, “enabling the fire to burn deeper,” the forest service said in a news release.

The fire was first reported Monday, May 9.

Firefighters are anticipating more dry conditions this weekend.

