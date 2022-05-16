WATERBORO — After the ambulance took away Massabesic sophomore Emma Scully, who was injured with just over 10 minutes left in the first half, coach Jason Tremblay pulled his team together.

“We just talked about staying tight, staying together. We’ve got a lot of young kids playing, but those senior leaders, they’re a good group,” Tremblay said.

Already with five starters out due to COVID-19 or injuries, Massabesic rallied, scoring the final four goals of the first half to take the lead for good in a 9-3 win over Marshwood in a game between two Class A South teams fighting for second place in the region.

No specifics on Scully’s injury were available. Scully was injured in a collision near the Marshwood net as the Mustangs were on the attack. She stood briefly before sitting, then laying, on the field as Massabesic trainer Emily Aimi tended to her. After a few minutes, the ambulance was called out of an abundance of caution, and paramedics placed Scully on a stretcher and took her from the field. There was a delay of approximately a half hour while Scully was treated on the field.

The game was Massabesic’s first since last Thursday’s 15-2 loss to undefeated Kennebunk.

“After the Kennebunk game, we were wiped out. We came out here and said, new game. We figured out how to focus on the basics,” Massabesic senior midfielder Emily Jacobs said. “We have a lot of underclassmen out there right now, and they stepped up.”

Advertisement

Trailing 3-1 after Marshwood (5-2) scored three goals in the game’s first 7 1/2 minutes, Massabesic (6-1) rallied. Sidnei Dobbins scored her first varsity goal to cut the Hawks’ lead to 3-2 just 20 seconds after play resumed. With 5:05 left in the first half, senior Micaela Jacobs scored to tie the game. Emily Jacobs then scored back-to-back goals to give the Mustangs a 5-3 halftime lead.

“I was not comfortable with a one-point game. I was like, we need some cushion here,” said Jacobs, who added a third goal in the second half.

The Mustangs scored four goals over the first 10 minutes of the second half to pull away. Freshman Lydia Desrochers scored on a pass from Micaela Jacobs from behind the net to start the Massabesic’s second-half barrage.

Micaela Jacobs had three goals for the Mustangs. Hadley Prewitt scored twice for Marshwood, her second goal giving the Hawks a 3-1 lead with 17:26 left in the first half.

“There’s a lot of goal scoring in lacrosse. You get a couple early, it doesn’t mean it’s going to keep happening. They adjusted well and we didn’t,” Marshwood Coach Bernie Marvin said.

Tremblay said the win was a good bounce back after the Kennebunk loss. That younger players played well and gained experience against a strong Marshwood team was key, he said.

“It’s one of those things, you get a lot of experience and it helps you in the end. This was a big game. We both got beat pretty good by Kennebunk, and it’s a battle for second place,” Tremblay said.