I have worked with Sara Juli for the last few years as our PTO president at Falmouth Elementary School, and I have been endlessly impressed with the number of initiatives she takes on.

Our PTO is so much more than a fundraising group and provides support for a lot of really impressive, kid-centered programming that enriches our academic work at FES. Sara is organized, professional, intelligent and enthusiastic. At the same time, she is also transparent and not afraid to push back, especially in regard to school budgeting. I think she will bring a cool head, common sense and a student-centered mindset to the School Board. She has my full support.

Stephen T. Chabot

Principal (Grades 3-5)

Falmouth Public Schools

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: