In these times of pandemic exhaustion, inflation and war in Eastern Europe, it is easy to lose sight of the good things in the world and the good people who do them.

Recently I, and my colleagues at Falmouth High School, were fêted by appreciative and generous parents. The lunch they provided to us as a thank-you was delicious. They were also very generous in their gifts to us. Their appreciation and respect for us were obvious and certainly helped to boost my spirits. Though I would not presume to speak for my colleagues, I strongly suspect many of them feel similarly. So, I offer my sincerest appreciation and thanks to all of the Falmouth parents who had a hand in making the appreciation lunch so special.

Daniel P Bennett

Saco

