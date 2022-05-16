Is lying to a U.S. senator to get a job grounds for impeachment? Sen. Susan Collins tells us that what Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, then candidates for judgeships, told her was “completely inconsistent” with their positions in the leaked Court opinion.

These candidate judges subsequently provided the same information under oath to a committee of the Senate.

If Sen. Collins really does really feel that these applicants for a judgeship misled her and a Senate committee, maybe she should submit a resolution to impeach both of them? We can then all find out if lying is okay to get a lifetime appointment to be a judge, who, amongst other things, decides if someone else is lying, or if Collins is upset enough to take the lead in firing these men.

Harris Gleckman
Cumberland

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles