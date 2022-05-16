Is lying to a U.S. senator to get a job grounds for impeachment? Sen. Susan Collins tells us that what Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, then candidates for judgeships, told her was “completely inconsistent” with their positions in the leaked Court opinion.
These candidate judges subsequently provided the same information under oath to a committee of the Senate.
If Sen. Collins really does really feel that these applicants for a judgeship misled her and a Senate committee, maybe she should submit a resolution to impeach both of them? We can then all find out if lying is okay to get a lifetime appointment to be a judge, who, amongst other things, decides if someone else is lying, or if Collins is upset enough to take the lead in firing these men.
Harris Gleckman
Cumberland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Show kids how to use smartphones the right way
-
Arts & Entertainment
Indie Film: ‘The Hunting Trail’ captures how wrong things can go in the woods
-
Arts & Entertainment
Live Music Lineup: Local folk, roots rock and a Grammy-winning singer
-
Arts & Entertainment
Make it a jam-packed summer with these outdoor concerts
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: What’s Sen. Collins’ plan to protect abortion rights?
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.