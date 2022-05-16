With the supplemental budget passed, there are many accomplishments to be proud of that will help families here in Westbrook. I want to share some of the highlights with you.

Beginning in June, $850 direct-relief checks will be mailed to more than 850,000 eligible Mainers. Additionally, the budget provides income tax breaks for retired Maine residents, expands property tax relief and increases the Earned Income Tax Credit. This much-needed financial relief will help Westbrook families save money and provide extra cash on hand.

As the grandson of educators and a graduate of Westbrook schools, I am proud the budget includes investments in our schools by ensuring the state continues to meet its obligation of funding 55% of public K-12 education costs, provides for two years of free community college and freezes in-state tuition at the UMaine System. I recognize that not all Westbrook students want or need to go to college, which is why I also supported Maine’s career and technical education programs to help students train to fill gaps in our workforce.

I also voted in favor of legislation to move toward using international pricing to reduce prescription drug costs. This will help control the price-gouging power of big pharmaceutical and health insurance companies while supporting Westbrook families who need access to affordable, life-saving medication.

Please let me know if you have any questions about the work we did at the Statehouse. As always, it is an honor to serve you in the Maine Legislature.

Rep. Morgan Rielly

House District 34

Westbrook

