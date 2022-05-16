Connor Garvey

8 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12. onelongfellowsquare.com

Portland-based award-winning singer-songwriter Connor Garvey is celebrating the release of his eighth album “Another End of a Year” with a show at One Longfellow Square. The performance will feature opening sets by pianist Ben Cosgrove and singer Sorcha Cribben-Merrill, who will also be part of Garvey’s band. Arrive early, because the Pine State Pitches acapella group will be doing a busking set, starting at 7 p.m. Garvey will have CDs available for sale, and you can also find them at connorgarveysongs.com.

Jason Spooner Band

8 p.m. Friday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

There’s only one place roots rock act Jason Spooner Band could celebrate the release of its “Live from Stone Mountain” album, and that’s at the actual Brownfield venue where the band has played many times over the past dozen years. Several of these shows were recorded, and the band spent last winter selecting the 11 tracks that best capture the essence of their music while also that of the hallowed venue. Some of what’s on the album and what you’ll likely hear the band play live includes “Black and Blue,” “Those Satellites” and “Simple Life.”

Paula Cole

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $45 in advance, $55 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

Singer-songwriter Paula Cole won a Grammy in 1997 for best new artist on the strength of the album “This Fire,” home to the enduring hits “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” and “I Don’t Want to Wait.” Since then, Cole has released eight albums including last year’s tremendous “American Quilt.” On it, Cole works her way through American jazz, folk, pop, blues and gospel with her interpretations of “Wayfaring Stranger,” “Black Mountain Blues” and “Shenandoah,” along with the original tune “Steal Away/Hidden In Plain Sight.” With a voice like none other, Cole’s shows are always riveting, spiritual experiences.

